All the Wedding Season Style Tips You Need in One Place

Wedding season is officially here! Whether you’re planning one, in one or are just invited to one (or 10), we’ve created destination ‘I Do’ to help you say yes to the wedding guest dress, pack for a weekend away and breakdown what you really need to know when it comes to bridal hair. We’re sharing our own personal experiences — like the fragrances editors wore on their big days and the best bridesmaids gifts they’ve ever received — and rounding up some gorgeous celebrity wedding dress inspiration.

The best part? You’ll never have to question a wedding dresscode ever again, because we did it for you. Study the below links and you’ll get through wedding season completely stress free.

Bridal Beauty

• 12 Tips for Choosing a Wedding Hairstyle You’ll Love Forever

• The Most Requested Lip Shades Brides Want When They Walk Down The Aisle

• We Tried It: Setting Sprays To Make Your Makeup Last On Your Wedding Day

• The Perfume 14 Brides Wore to Their Weddings

• Buy It Now: The Cry-Proof Makeup You’ll Need to Make It Through Wedding Season

For Bridesmaids

• Need a Great Bridesmaids’ Gift Idea? Here Are the Best Ones Editors Have Ever Received!

• 5 Ways to Make Bridesmaid Dress Shopping Less Painful

For Wedding Guests

• Big Q, Easy A: Wedding Dress Codes and What They All Really Mean

• Dress Codes, Decoded! 30 Gorgeous Dresses to Wear to Any Type of Wedding, on Any Budget

• The Ultimate Wedding Weekend Packing List

• 10 ‘Millennial Pink’ Wedding Style and Beauty Items You’ll Love (Even If You Aren’t a Millennial)

• 9 Cocktail Dresses You Can Easily Re-Wear During Wedding Season

• Statement Jewelry to Glam Up Your Go-To Dresses this Wedding Season

• Trend to Try! 14 Pearl-Embellished Shoes Under $150

• The Expert Guide to Buying a Diamond

Celebrity Weddings

• WATCH: Real Housewives of New York Star (and Newlywed!) Luann D’Agostino Answers Your Wedding Etiquette Questions

• The Bride Wore What? Unconventional Celeb Wedding Dresses

• Every Famous Chanel Couture Runway Bride (from Claudia Schiffer to Lily-Rose Depp!)

• Can You Guess the Bachelor Couple From the Engagement Ring?

• The Most Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Engagement Rings

• They Do! Celebrity Bridesmaids

• Abby Elliott’s Elegant New England Wedding Is What Pinterest Dreams Are Made Of

For Guys

• Take Your Wedding Date’s Look to the Next Level With These Stylish Suit Ideas

What links do you find most helpful? What wedding styles are you loving? Share below!

Via: http://people.com/style/wedding-season-hair-dress-ideas/

