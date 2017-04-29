After His Mom Disowned Him For Wearing Makeup, This Teen Had the Bravest Reaction

Jauan Durbin is a freshman at Morehouse College, and at 18 years old, he’s determined to live his truest life, even if he doesn’t have his mother’s support. Jauan recently posted a screenshot of a conversation with his mother on Twitter, where she berated him and basically disowned him for wearing makeup . . . makeup that looked seriously amazing, if you were wondering.

“I do not approve of this bullshyt,” his mother wrote alongside the photo of her son in full glam. “Wth is wrong with you? I am so disappointed. You are a male. Wth do u have on eyelashes, eyebrows and makeup. I’m completely done.”

While Jauan responded to his mother with a simple “Ok,” it was his tweet that has everyone reading it applauding him. “Lol, this hurts,” he wrote. “It really does. But I’m going to live in my truth until the day that I die.”

Since he posted the conversation on Twitter, the reactions came flooding in. While some were nasty, most people were praising him for his strength and bomb look. He said he received hundreds of private Twitter messages thanking him for being so bold and standing up to his mother, the way many people wish they had the courage to do.

Jauan was truly hurt by his mother, writing, “I want to cry man. My mom ain’t disappointed in me because I’m on the streets not doing anything with my life. She’s disappointed because I have on makeup. I’m in college. Heavily involved in Student Government and bettering myself and my community. And she’s disappointed in me because I have on makeup because she feels makeup is only for women. I’m sick. I’ve never felt like this.”

Though it’s heartbreaking to see that his mother doesn’t seem to accept this form of happiness, Twitter users from all over have shown their support for him. Keep reading to see some of the empowering responses to Jauan’s conversation with his mother and remember to always try to be your glowing, true self!

