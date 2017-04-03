ACM Awards 2017 Winners: See the Full List

Country’s biggest acts were honored Sunday night at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena for the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards. Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley co-host the show for a second year as artists including Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban battle for a slew of prizes.

Winners will be added as they’re announced; check out the nominees below.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 ACMs coverage.

Entertainer of the Year

WINNER: Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

WINNER: Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Dierks Bentley

WINNER: Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year

Big & Rich

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year

Eli Young Band

WINNER: Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Lady Antebellum

New Male Vocalist of the Year

Kane Brown

Chris Janson

Chris Lane

WINNER: Jon PardiBrett Young

New Female Vocalist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Cam

Brandy Clark

WINNER: Maren Morris

FROM COINAGE: What Is the Grammy Bounce? (No, It’s Not a Dance Move)

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year

A Thousand Horses

WINNER: Brothers OsborneDan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Luke Laird

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

WINNER: Lori McKenna

Album of the YearBlack – Dierks Bentley

Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line

Hero – Maren Morris

Ripcord – Keith Urban

WINNER: The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

Single Record of the Year

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

WINNER: “H.O.L.Y.” – Florida Georgia Line“Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw

“My Church” – Maren Morris

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

WIINER: “Die a Happy Man” – Thomas Rhett

“Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw

“Kill a Word” – Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens

“Tennessee Whiskey” – Chris Stapleton

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Video of the Year

“Fire Away” – Chris Stapleton

WINNER: “Forever Country” – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

“Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw

“Peter Pan” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Vocal Event of the Year

“Different for Girls” – Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King

“Forever Country” – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

“May We All” – Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw

“Setting the World on Fire” – Kenny Chesney featuring Pink

“Think of You” – Chris Young featuring Cassadee Pope

This article originally appeared in Ew.com

Via: http://people.com/country/acms-2017-winners-full-list/

Share

More Celebrity News: