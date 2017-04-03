ACM Awards 2017 Winners: See the Full List

Country’s biggest acts were honored Sunday night at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena for the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards. Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley co-host the show for a second year as artists including Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban battle for a slew of prizes.

Winners will be added as they’re announced; check out the nominees below.

Entertainer of the Year
WINNER: Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
WINNER: Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Dierks Bentley
WINNER: Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year
Big & Rich
WINNER: Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year
Eli Young Band
WINNER: Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Lady Antebellum

New Male Vocalist of the Year
Kane Brown
Chris Janson
Chris Lane
WINNER: Jon PardiBrett Young

New Female Vocalist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Cam
Brandy Clark
WINNER: Maren Morris

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year
A Thousand Horses
WINNER: Brothers OsborneDan + Shay
LoCash
Maddie & Tae

Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Luke Laird
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
WINNER: Lori McKenna

Album of the YearBlack – Dierks Bentley
Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line
Hero – Maren Morris
Ripcord – Keith Urban
WINNER: The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

Single Record of the Year
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban
WINNER: “H.O.L.Y.” – Florida Georgia Line“Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw
“My Church” – Maren Morris
“Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban
WIINER: “Die a Happy Man” – Thomas Rhett
“Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw
“Kill a Word” – Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens
“Tennessee Whiskey” – Chris Stapleton
“Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Video of the Year
“Fire Away” – Chris Stapleton
WINNER: “Forever Country” – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
“Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw
“Peter Pan” – Kelsea Ballerini
“Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Vocal Event of the Year
“Different for Girls” – Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King
“Forever Country” – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
“May We All” – Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw
“Setting the World on Fire” – Kenny Chesney featuring Pink
“Think of You” – Chris Young featuring Cassadee Pope

