A Friends Musical Is Coming! Could You BE Any More Excited?

Get excited, Friends fans, because your favorite Central Perk crew is heading to the stage! Friends! The Musical is set to open this Fall at the Triad Theatre in NYC thanks to the same creators who gifted the world with Bayside! The Musical and Full House! The Musical. According to The Huffington Post, tickets will go on sale in June, and the hilarious song list is every Friends fan’s dream:

“The Only Coffee Shop in New York City”

“45 Grove Street — How Can We Afford This Place?”

“How You Doing, Ladies?”

“Hey Ugly Naked Guy Who Lives Across the Street!”

“We Were on a Break!”

“I’m Gonna Hump U”

“Oh. My. God. It’s Janice!”

“Will They or Won’t They”

“The Ballad of Fat Monica”

“Could I BE Anymore . . . in Love With Monica”

“The One Where We Make a Million Dollars an Episode”

“We’ll Always Be There For You”

Here’s hoping some of our all-time favorite Friends moments pop up on stage!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Friends-Musical-Parody-43418900

