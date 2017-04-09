9 Items You Need Right Now From West Elm’s Summer 2017 Collection

West Elm kicked the year off with a new SVP of design and creative — and a fresh new look. The retailer’s more contemporary, shopper-responsive designs have made us fans all over again — and it looks like the great new products won’t be stopping any time soon. We just got a glimpse of their Summer 2017 collection and we were more than a little impressed. It’s filled with vibrant colors, playful patterns, and tropical south-of-the-border feels. While we would love to buy everything, we’ve narrowed our favorites down to nine must-have outdoor items guaranteed to transform your yard into a welcoming Summer haven. Check them out ahead and then shop online or at your nearest store.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/West-Elm-Summer-2017-Collection-43364956

