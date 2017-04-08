8 Velvet Makeup Products We’re Crushing On Right Now

Who says you have to be a celebrity to get in on the red carpet treatment? If you’ve run into a beauty rut or could just use a little pick-me-up, treat yourself to a touch of luxe with the ever-growing range of plush and extremely posh velvet-textured beauty products.

From the shadow stick that can take you to Hollywood in just one sweep to the lipstick that doubles as a plumper and filler (no injections required!), keep reading to see some of the cushy cosmetics that will upgrade your clutch (er, makeup bag) and look in no time.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Velvet-Makeup-Products-43434117

Share

More Celebrity News: