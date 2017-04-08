8 Must-Try Spring Recipes From Giada De Laurentiis

If you’re in the mood to freshen up your cooking routine with a new batch of Spring recipes, look no further than Giada De Laurentiis’s recommendations. On her new lifestyle and entertaining site, Giadzy, Giada shares her best recipes that you’d be crazy not to try. Currently, we’re bookmarking the following eight recipes that you’ll surely want to work into your rotation, whether you’re in the mood for cheesy pasta or a fruity breakfast. Read on to discover Giada’s foolproof recipes for baked lemon ziti, roasted chicken with potatoes and leeks, and more.

39893874

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Giada-De-Laurentiis-Spring-Recipes-43389119

Share

More Celebrity News: