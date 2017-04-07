7 Ways Bruno Mars’s Career Reminds Us of Michael Jackson

Let’s get this out of the way first: no one can be the next Michael Jackson. What he did with his career was groundbreaking and extraordinary and paved the way for many of the pop acts that we’re all currently obsessed with. Still, it’s hard not to notice the similarities between the King of Pop and Bruno Mars. Although Justin Timberlake and The Weeknd have also clearly channeled Michael throughout their time in the spotlight, the “That’s What I Like” singer has followed in nearly the exact same footsteps of his idol on his way to pop stardom. While Michael’s throne will remain untouched, even Hollywood legends like Frankie Valli agree that Bruno might just be the next best thing.

43426773

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Similarities-Between-Bruno-Mars-Michael-Jackson-43439099

Share

More Celebrity News: