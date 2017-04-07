7 Things You Still May Not Know About Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been making us swoon for years now, and despite the fact that the pair is so open about their relationship, there are still a few things you may not know about the loving couple — like the reason Chrissy and John may get turned away from a commercial flight in the future, or the adorable thing John was doing when they first met. Basically, just more reasons to love them!

John was ironing in his underwear when he first met Chrissy. In 2007, the model starred as John’s love interest in the music video for his song “Stereo.” “I walked into John’s dressing room to meet him, and he was ironing in his underwear,” Chrissy told Cosmopolitan in 2014. “I said, ‘You do your own ironing!?’ He said, ‘Of course I do.’ I gave him a hug.” After the shoot, they went back to his hotel room and ate In-N-Out burgers. “I’m not going to lie. We hooked up,” Chrissy confessed.

The first song John ever wrote about Chrissy was “Good Morning.” During a Reddit AMA in June 2015, the singer revealed “morning sex inspired it.” “My songs are always about love and devotion. ‘Good Morning’ is about sex more explicitly than I’ve written about before. Sooner or later I had to go R. Kelly on my fans . . . without going all the way,” he told Billboard.

John first fell in love with Chrissy because of her text game. John recalled the moment he began falling for Chrissy during an interview with ET in 2016. “I started to fall in love with her over the phone because she is good with those 140 characters,” John said. “She’s so good and she’s so clever. And I started to see that right away with her, and I was like, ‘Wow, she’s really impressive.’”

They’re members of the Mile High club. Before revealing that they once had sex during a Barack Obama campaign event, Chrissy admitted that she and John were advanced members of the Mile High Club in the June 2014 issue of Cosmopolitan. “We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first class. We were under a blanket. We weren’t even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that.”

Chrissy’s best date with John isn’t exactly what you’d expect. While promoting her show FabLife with Tyra Banks, the model told a funny story about the best date she’s ever been on with John. “When I first met John, he took me to Mexico and we had this beautiful dinner on the beach, and he told me that my eyebrows were too thin.”

John’s proposal was almost ruined by airport security. In an interview with Oprah back in 2013, the R&B crooner revealed that his surprise was almost ruined when TSA agents asked to search his carry-on bag on their way to the Maldives in 2011. “I was trying to hide the ring in my bag, and she could see anything in my bag, I don’t hide stuff from her,” he explained. “I had to put it in a nondescript box so that she wouldn’t question . . . Security wanted to look through my bag and they wanted to look in that particular box. Chrissy was standing right next to me, and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’” Thankfully, they did decided to not look in the box, and John proposed later during their trip.

They wed in an NYC courthouse. Before Chrissy and John’s lavish 2013 wedding in Lake Como, Italy, the duo wed in an NYC courthouse. “We actually got married after going to a couple Fashion Week shows at Vera Wang, ironically who actually did my dress, but we got married at the courthouse right after,” Chrissy told E! News. “We are dumb and didn’t realize that our Italian wedding would not be recognized unless we had a real ceremony in New York City.”

