7 Genius Ways to Brighten a Dark Bathroom

We all have an ideal image of the perfect bathroom in our heads. You’ve seen them on Instagram and Pinterest. Light pours in through a big window, bounces off the walls, and shines near the vanity area — creating ideal, flattering light for optimal makeup application. But what if your bathroom doesn’t quite look like the drool-worthy versions on social media? Don’t worry, you are not doomed to a dark and dreary powder room and embarrassing foundation lines on your face. Here are our tips to brighten up a bathroom when natural light is limited or nonexistent.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/How-Brighten-Bathroom-43445295

