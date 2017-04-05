5 Bloody Details About the Adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s Sharp Objects

There are plenty of book-to-TV adaptations on the horizon in 2017, but perhaps one of the most exciting entries is Sharp Objects. Based on the novel by Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn, the new show has already involved Flynn herself, signed a talented cast, and landed an esteemed network. Curious to know how far along the project is? We’ve got all the details below.

1. The Story

In the book, Camille Preaker is an emotionally unstable journalist who has just finished a brief stay in a psychiatric hospital. She gets an assignment to cover a string of murders in her hometown. There’s no word on how closely the series will follow the novel.

2. Gillian Flynn’s Involvement

The author will executive produce the series and is even on board to write a few episodes.

3. The Network

The project has been snagged by HBO, which is pretty exciting news. After all, the network has proven it can handle a big mystery novel with its adaptation of Big Little Lies, which is already getting favorable reviews. (It has a 75 on Metacritic and 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.) Suffice it to say, Sharp Objects is in good hands.

43179751

4. The Cast

Amy Adams has been cast as Camille, the main character who returns to her hometown. This month Patricia Clarkson was added to the cast as Camille’s mother Adora, who is serves as an antagonistic force to her daughter.

The Director

After successfully adapting Big Little Lies for HBO, director Jean Marc Vallée is taking the reins on Sharp Objects.

That’s all for now, stay tuned for a premiere date!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Sharp-Objects-TV-Show-Details-43283096

Share

More Celebrity News: