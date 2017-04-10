35 Alien Nail Art Ideas For Beauty Junkies Who Know the Truth Is Out There
Holographic formulas and finishes are the hottest trend right now in beauty products, and while some of them are more delicate — bringing the dainty shimmer of a fairy to mind — others are a bit more aggressive in their iridescence. We love those intensely sparkly looks just as much because they remind us of outer space . . . aliens in particular.
We’re pretty confident that we’ll be seeing a lot more of these intergalactic beings incorporated into beauty this year, so to ensure you’re ahead of the trend, we rounded up some alien-inspired nail art to get you inspired. So cue up Katy Perry’s “E.T.” and keep reading: we’ve got plenty of out-of-this-world designs to choose from.
