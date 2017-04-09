31 Taco Recipes That Prove You Can Eat Tacos For a Month Without Getting Bored

“Don’t you ever get bored of eating tacos? You eat them every day.” If this is something you have heard and promptly answered with a big resounding no, then this “challenge” is just for you. Straight ahead you’ll find a month-worth of taco recipes — chicken, steak, pork, fish, and vegetarian — that show you could actually have the delicious Mexican dish for dinner every night without repeating a preparation. Some people take 31-day fitness challenges, some people eat tacos instead.

