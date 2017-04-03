3 Unexpected Connections Between 13 Reasons Why and My So-Called Life

It should come as no surprise that My So-Called Life is on our list of shows to watch if you loved 13 Reasons Why. Author Jay Asher is a big fan of the ’90s series, and he has said that it was “constantly in mind” while he was writing Thirteen Reasons Why. While you may have noticed at least one of these parallels, I can almost guarantee you didn’t notice all of them. Take a look, and find out why we’re rooting for season two.

43387667

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Connections-Between-13-Reasons-Why-My-So-Called-Life-43443885

Share

More Celebrity News: