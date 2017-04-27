27 Gigigrams That Prove She’s the Queen of Casual Style

Gigi Hadid has no problem dressing up on set or for a fancy Fashion Week party, but when she’s on break, she dresses the part. Gigi’s greatest selfies show off her true athleisure style, in which sneakers and leggings reign supreme. Of course, the supermodel finds the coolest ways to look cozy, whether it’s in her Calvin undies, Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma gear, or, say, a graphic shirt designed by Cara Delevingne for DKNY. Read on to see some of our favorite Gigi outfits to date, all of them consisting of the coziest pieces in her wardrobe.

