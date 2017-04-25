25 Instagram Moments That Prove Beyoncé Is Not a Mere Mortal

Beyoncé — affectionately knows by her fans (ahem, Beyhive) as Queen Bey — is music royalty.

On top of her endless accolades, covetable style choices and jaw-dropping surprises, Beyoncé has added one more achievement to her never-ending list of accomplishments: Reigning Queen of Instagram.

On Wednesday, the “Daddy Lessons” crooner hit 100 million followers on the social media platform, due most likely to her #TBT snapshots, concert candids, family pics and game-changing announcements (Lemonade, anyone?).

In tribute to the singer’s latest honor, we’re taking a look back at Bey’s most memorable ‘grams that prove she’s timeless, #flawless and everything in between. You know, in case you weren’t convinced yet after all these years.

1. When she announced that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins.

2. When she transformed into Barbie and won Halloween.

3. When she and daughter Blue Ivy were picture perfect, literal angels.

4. When she shared a new song in honor of her and Jay Z’s anniversary. Sigh.

5. When she and Blue adorably swapped styling tips.

6. When she looked like a painting came to life. Bow down.

7. When she proved a growing baby bump should never be hidden.

8. When she blew us away with her Super Bowl performance.

9. When she squeezed in a sweet mother-daughter dance.

10. When she was more than okay with being the center of attention.

11. When she left us equal parts confused and mesmerized.

12. When she subtly paid tribute to her groundbreaking album, Lemonade.

13. When she cleared up any misconceptions.

14. When she and Nicki Minaj were the epitome of #FriendshipGoals.

15. When she first got us to repeatedly say “I can’t. I just can’t.”

16. When she reminded everyone (how could we forget, though?) of the flawlessness that was Destiny’s Child.

17. When she made Slurpees look chic.

18. When she let her feminist flag fly.

19. When she looked just as glamorous without makeup.

20. When she shared an epic #TBT of herself, Pink and Britney Spears on the set of a Pepsi commercial.

21. When she showed us her “grill in 1988.”

22. When she just had to take a pic in front of an N.Y.C. hot dog stand.

23. When she was cutest mom.

24. When she proved her core/tricep strength.

25. When she beat everyone at every arcade game, ever.

You keep doing you, Bey.

