Once written off as a passing fancy, the millennial pink trend shows no signs of slowing down. All this to say, it’s time to consider investing in some cotton-candy-hued decor for you home. A little goes a long way, so stick with a few strategically placed pops. We’ve rounded up our favorite millennial pink design pieces ahead. Check them out, and then get to decorating.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/Millennial-Pink-Decor-43439770

Share

More Celebrity News: