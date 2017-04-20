20 of the Cutest Korean Beauty Products You’ve Ever Seen

Korean beauty products are famous for being innovative, offering skin-loving ingredients and, frequently, adorable packaging. The over-the-top cute factor of K-beauty is one of the reasons the category has surged in popularity in recent years. Plus, it makes the goods completely irresistible.

Korean brands are great at transforming ordinary, boring products into items that seem to come straight from the sugar-filled imagination of a child. While in the United States we wrap our hair in boring velcro rollers, in Korea you can get your voluminous ‘do from strawberry-shaped ones. Even hand creams in Korea are delightful. Whether you prefer a cream-cheese- or penguin-inspired bottle, there’s a lotion that will get you excited to moisturize.

If you’re tempted to upgrade to the most loveable products around, you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up the cutest kitschy cosmetics that are sure to make you smile. Read on to see all the delightful beauty picks.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Cute-Korean-Beauty-Products-43431396

