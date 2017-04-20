20-Minute Ab and Butt Workout Guaranteed to Leave You Sore Tomorrow

It’s time to get specific and target a couple of body parts that rarely see the sun: the abs and glutes. This workout only takes about 20 minutes from warmup to cooldown, so it should be a breeze to fit into your day. In the first circuit, we recommend using 10-pound weights, but these moves will still be effective with lighter weights or no weights at all.

