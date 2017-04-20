20 Celebrity Coachella Looks That Will Inspire Your Summer Beauty Style

The steamy desert days of the Indio Valley are hot, but the beauty style that celebrities are bringing to Coachella 2017 is even hotter. Stars like Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Yara Shahidi, and Chanel Iman are incorporating Spring and Summer’s most fabulous hair and makeup trends into their bohemian festival looks. The best part? This preview at warm-weather glam will allow you to start dreaming up your own takes on beachy waves and holographic makeup to wear later this season. Keep reading to see all the rainbow braids, face glitter, mermaid eye shadow, and more inspiration.

