16 Times Prince’s Facial Expressions Said It All

The world is still mourning the death of legendary entertainer Prince, and his passing has left fans and music lovers alike grieving and reflecting on his iconic career.

Prince was truly a gift to the music industry, and is arguably one of the greatest entertainers of all time. He lived 57 years of electrifying life, leaving behind music, movies, and memories — but he was also more than just another famous singer. His pervasive passion for performance and art made him a universal symbol of self-expression, and he managed to stay true to himself throughout his entire career.

We’ve selected some of his most relatable moments in GIFs that are sure to bring comfort to the hearts of anyone mourning his passing. Scroll through to see all the times Prince said everything you were thinking, and to take a look back on his heartening style and smile.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Best-Prince-GIFs-41027505

