15 Things You Didn’t Know About Flip or Flop’s Tarek and Christina

Tarek and Christina El Moussa gained fame with their wildly popular HGTV house-flipping series, Flip or Flop. The show follows along as Tarek and Christina buy distressed homes at discount prices, manage a renovation, and then stage the home in the hopes of selling it at a major profit. After seven successful seasons and seven years of marriage, the couple shocked fans last December when they announced plans to separate. While it looks like Tarek and Christina plan to finish filming season 8 of Flip or Flop, it’s too early to tell whether a ninth season will ever happen. For fans who are eagerly awaiting the season eight premiere, here are some fascinating facts about the hosts that you likely didn’t know.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/Flip-Flop-Tarek-Christina-El-Moussa-Facts-37418556

