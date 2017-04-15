15 Struggles All Boyfriends of Beauty Girls Know, as Told by GIFs

If you’re a diehard beauty junkie, you know that it’s not easy to find the perfect significant other. Some guys will find your passion vain, vacuous, or even promiscuous — so you have to go through a pretty long trial period before you commit. Dudes who place a ban on red lipstick are kicked to the curb. So are those who insist that girls who wear natural makeup, like Kim Kardashian, are prettier. (I mean . . . what? Who has time to explain that?)

Once you discover a man who respects your obsession, you hold on tight. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t struggle with your relationship . . . with beauty, that is. Read on and get to know your honey (and yourself!) a little better, and prepare to laugh.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/What-Boyfriends-Beauty-Lovers-Know-38966350

