14 Signs From the Tax Day March That Hit Trump Where It Hurts

On April 15, citizens around the country took to the streets to demand the release of Trump’s taxes. Despite the tradition of candidates publicizing their tax returns, Trump avoided releasing his throughout the presidential campaign. Later, he promised he would show the returns after the IRS completed its audit. After he became president, Trump stated that he believed “the American public isn’t concerned” about his taxes, but these photos from Cambridge, MA, Chicago, and New York City prove otherwise.

People who attended the Tax Day Marches got super creative with their snarky signs about Trump’s taxes, but nothing topped the huge chicken balloon with Trump-like hair that was spotted in NYC. Read on to see all of the best Tax Day photos that will likely upset Trump ahead.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/news/Pictures-From-Tax-Day-March-43435045

Share

More Celebrity News: