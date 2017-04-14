14 Sexy, Stylish Outfits to Wear For Whatever Happens in Vegas

So you’re going to Vegas. But before you pack cutouts and high slits galore, take a step back. You’re a sophisticated lady who can maintain her polished style anywhere — even in Sin City. We sourced our favorite fashion bloggers for 14 killer looks that meet statement accessories with beaded maxis and one-shoulder silhouettes. You’ll want to wear all these sexy outfits again later, so after you soak up the night-out inspiration and get to shopping, keep your new pieces close by. You don’t have to tell us where you go — just make sure you bring home that dress.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/What-Wear-Las-Vegas-30974614

