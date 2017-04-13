13 Reasons Why Would Have Been Totally Different With the Original Cast

The casting directors of 13 Reasons Why managed to find the perfect group of young actors for its ensemble cast — no easy task. The stars (literally) aligned to play Hannah, Jeff, and more in the Netflix series . . . but things could have been completely different. The cast has been discussing their audition processes for the show, and it turns out that several of the key actors had originally intended to play different characters than the roles they were eventually assigned. It’s a trip to think about Katherine Langford as anyone but Hannah Baker, or Brandon Larracuente as Clay(!), but in an alternate universe, here’s what may have happened.

43427224

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Who-Almost-Cast-13-Reasons-Why-43471071

Share

More Celebrity News: