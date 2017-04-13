13 Reasons Why Producers Reveal Why They Changed Hannah’s Suicide

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

It’s going to take a long time to get over 13 Reasons Why, Netflix’s heartbreaking adaptation of Jay Asher’s YA novel. While the powerful story of teen suicide is hard to watch at times, the messages throughout the show are all extremely important. In a behind-the-scenes video with some of the show’s cast and producers, they talk about a handful of pivotal moments, including why they changed the way Hannah kills herself from the book. For those of you who have only watched the show and know she commits suicide by cutting her wrists with razor blades, in the book she swallows a bunch of pills. “We had a number of people ask us along the way why we had Hannah kill herself in the way we did and why we showed it,” executive producer Brian Yorkey said. “We worked very hard not to be gratuitous, but we did want it to be painful to watch because we wanted to be very clear that there is nothing, in any way, worthwhile about suicide.”

43373162

Katherine Langford (Hannah) also choked back tears while talking about the importance of getting help, saying, “The minute you start talking about it, it gets easier. And just know that there’s life beyond what you’re feeling at the moment. I promise it will get better. There is an entire future of incredible things waiting for you, and if you go, you don’t get to see it.”

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Why-Did-Change-Suicide-13-Reasons-Why-43404710

Share

More Celebrity News: