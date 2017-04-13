13 Reasons Why: Miles Heizer and Brandon Flynn Have the Best Bond
There are a few reasons we can’t stop thinking about Netflix’s latest hit, 13 Reasons Why: the insanely talented cast, the heartbreakingly honest portrayal of teen suicide and mental illness, and the unanswered questions from the finale (don’t worry, it sounds like there will probably be a season two). While we can’t get enough of everything about the show, we’re also obsessing over the cast’s real-life friendships. They all love to hang out together, and one duo in particular seems to be extra close. Miles Heizer (Alex) and Brandon Flynn (Justin) formed a tight bond after filming began, which seems to only be getting stronger by the day. Keep reading for some of their best social media snaps together.
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Brandon-Flynn-Miles-Heizer-Pictures-43396262