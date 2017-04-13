13 Reasons Why: Here’s the Guy Who Plays Your Crush, Jeff

13 Reasons Why has one of the strongest young ensemble casts we’ve seen in years. Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette are the leads, Hannah and Clay, and they’re surrounded by about a dozen high school students, each with their own story. One of the only relatively pure characters in the series — since just about everyone seems to have committed some mild-to-heinous act that pushes Hannah closer to suicide — is Jeff Atkins. He’s the jock whom Clay tutors in the library, and Jeff helps him with his dating life.

Jeff is played by 22-year-old Brandon Larracuente, whom you may recognize from another Netflix drama: Bloodline. Larracuente starred in both season one and two as Ben Rayburn, John and Diana’s son.

The New York-born actor has had a handful of small roles over the past few years (like “Attentive Kid” in Max Steel), but that’s about it. You can catch him in Baywatch this Summer, if you’re eagle-eyed enough to spot him as “Skateboarder #1.” He also has a bit part in Bright, Netflix’s upcoming thriller starring Will Smith. At this point, it’s safe to say Larracuente is an integral part of the Netflix family!

