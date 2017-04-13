13 Ingenious Ways to Use WD-40 Around the House

If you don’t already have a can of WD-40 around the house, you’ll soon want to! This wonder product was developed in San Diego, CA, in 1953 and started being sold for residential use in 1958. Originally developed as an antirust protector, it soon became a household staple.

It seems that the longer WD-40 has been around, the more uses people find for it. While it’s still great at preventing rust, its cleaning and lubricating applications are seemingly endless! Check out some of our favorite ways to use WD-40 around the house.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/Ways-Use-WD-40-41838386

