13 Cute Pictures of Dylan Minnette That You Won’t Be Able to Resist
13 Reasons Why hit Netflix on March 31, and with it came a whole new cast of Hollywood newcomers for people to obsess over. While all of the characters have major flaws on screen, they’re all extremely lovable outside of the show (it also helps that they’re super close in real life). But Dylan Minnette, who plays genuinely good guy Clay Jensen, caught our attention in particular. The 20-year-old actor, who has been in a number of TV shows and movies over the years, is definitely his most mature in 13 Reasons Why, which is probably why we developed a quick crush on him. While he still has a bit of a baby face, his deep voice and blue eyes are pretty damn dreamy. Part of us doesn’t want there to be a second season of 13 Reasons Why, but we also wouldn’t mind seeing more of Dylan on the small screen.
