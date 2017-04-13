13 Celebrity Couples Who Said “I Do” on National Television

When it comes to celebrity weddings, there is no such thing as too over the top. In fact, some famous pairs even go as far as to televise their nuptials. Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding was reportedly watched by 2 billion people worldwide, while others, like Carmen Electra and Dave Navarro and La La and Carmelo Anthony, dedicated an entire series to their big day. Here’s every celebrity couple who said “I do” on national television.

15561386

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Celebrities-Who-Got-Married-TV-43457717

Share

More Celebrity News: