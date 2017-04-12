12 Tiny Homes That Prove Small Is Beautiful

There’s a lot to be said for living in a small house. Less wasted space, cheaper energy bills, and fewer chores . . . it almost makes you wonder why anybody would prefer a large home! Not to mention, one of the best features of a minuscule living space is the fun of decorating your limited square footage. In a world that would like you to believe that bigger is better, it’s hard to imagine drastically downsizing your home, but the benefits can be worth it. Here are 12 tiny dwellings that will inspire your itty-bitty aspirations.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/Photos-Tiny-Houses-14945418

Share

More Celebrity News: