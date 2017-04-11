11 New Self-Tanners That Will Give You a Gorgeous Glow This Summer

All skin tones are beautiful without any extra help, but if you’re going to add some warmth to yours, do it safely! Sun exposure in small doses provides essential vitamin D, but just one bad burn can double your risk of deadly melanoma. That’s why we highly recommend opting for the self-tanning route. Whether you’re a seasoned bronzing pro or a relative newcomer to the world of faux glow, 2017′s crop of formulas will lend your complexion a natural (not orange) radiance and are easy to apply. Keep reading to discover a clear mousse, gradual tanning foundation, and more innovative new products.

