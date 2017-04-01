1 Guy Is Going the Extra Mile to Win a Year’s Worth of Chicken Nuggets From Wendy’s

The news of one guy from Reno, NV asking Wendy’s for free chicken nuggets is not an April Fools’ prank. It’s actually very real. Carter Wilkerson recently tweeted the popular fast food chain asking, “Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets?” Never one to pass up an opportunity to clap back on Twitter, Wendy’s responded with an offer Wilkerson just couldn’t refuse.

@carterjwm 18 Million

— Wendy’s (@Wendys) April 6, 2017

That’s right. 18 million retweets. Wilkerson immediately shared a screenshot of the company’s response with his followers and everyone else on Twitter asking for help to reach the megamillion goal.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3

— Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

At press time, Wilkerson has over 1.3 million retweets, which leaves him with about 16.7 million retweets to go and he’ll have earned his one-year supply of nuggets. If he accomplishes such a feat, he would beat out Ellen DeGeneres’s epic 2014 Oscar selfie to become the most retweeted tweet of all time.

As challenging as that all sounds, Wilkerson doesn’t appear to be giving up on his dream just yet. “Next time I eat these they better be free,” he tweeted along with a photo of himself eating a Wendy’s chicken nugget.

Next time I eat these they better be free @Wendys pic.twitter.com/ZvxwpiLAeD

— Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 7, 2017

It’s starting to look like Wendy’s might just have to eat their words pretty soon if the internet has their way. Talk about dedication!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Wendy-Year-Free-Chicken-Nuggets-18-Million-Retweets-43406801

Share

More Celebrity News: