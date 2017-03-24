You’ll Be Able to Feel This “Stay” Dance Routine in Your Bones

Some people head outside for a walk or grab a snack to break up their day, but we constantly find ourselves searching for new dance videos. In addition to falling in love with the songs all over again, the choreography is usually hypnotizing to the point where you feel like you’re escaping reality for a few minutes. While we’re still obsessing over these Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, and Major Lazer dance videos, we also recently stumbled upon this gem set to Alessia Cara and Zedd’s hit “Stay.” The feel-good beat and amazing routine will make it seem like Summer has already started, so you might want to watch this one multiple times (we sure have).

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Dance-Video-Alessia-Cara-Stay-43349989

