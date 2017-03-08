You Won’t Believe the Gross Thing 1 Fan Asked Charlie Hunnam to Give Her

Charlie Hunnam covers the April issue of Men’s Health, and this behind-the-scenes video from the photo shoot may or may not make you blush. Wearing a white t-shirt, the sexy star worked out as the cameras clicked, confirming exactly why he’s so crush-worthy and joking that he hopes to sell more issues of the magazine than Mark Wahlberg and Barack Obama.

It’s a busy time for the actor, who will be hitting the big screen in two major movies coming out this Spring: The Lost City of Z and King Arthur, both of which are sure to grow his already rabid fan base. Oh, and speaking of Charlie’s incredibly devoted fans, in the Men’s Health video, Charlie couldn’t help but smirk as he revealed one of the wildest, most unbelievable requests he’s received. One time, he said, a woman wrote a letter asking him to send her one of his fingernails or toenails. Yes, toenails. And spoiler alert: he didn’t.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Charlie-Hunnam-Men-Health-Video-April-2017-43279694

