You Can Be the First Person to Spend the Night in the London Eye — Here’s How

A visit to the London Eye, one of the capital’s most sought after tourist spots since its debut in 2000, has always consisted of a single, 30-minute loop on the 443-foot-tall ferris wheel. This spring, two lucky visitors will be the first to spend the night high above the city in one of the landmark’s enclosed capsules, and you could be one of them.

TripAdvisor Rentals and Wayfair’s Eye Spy a Home in the Sky contest will award one winner and a guest round-trip airfare to London and a night’s stay in one of the ride’s enclosed capsules.

The brands will transform the space, which is designed to carry 25 passengers at a time, into a movable glass hotel room, decked out with Wayfair furnishings that will include touches of Pantone’s color of the year, Greenery.

After their sleepover in the sky, the winner and guest will receive a three-night stay at a nearby TripAdvisor Rentals home to enjoy the rest of the city’s attractions. Tourists without a fear of heights can enter here until March 19.

Although over 60 million people have visited to the London Eye since its opening in 2000, the contest winner will make history as the first to call the space home overnight.

