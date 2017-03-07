William H. Macy Shows Off His Chivalrous Side as He Walks Felicity Huffman Down the Red Carpet
If there’s one couple we never get tired of seeing, it’s Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy. On Monday, the pair was as cute as can be when they attended the Atlantic Theater Company’s Directors’ Choice Gala in NYC. In addition to giving off major prom king and queen vibes in matching ensembles, Felicity and William showed off their nearly two-decades-long romance as they held hands on the red carpet. Their outing is just the latest in a series of sweet moments between the duo, who continue to be our dream Hollywood mom and dad.
