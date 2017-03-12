Will Smith Lives Out His 20-Year-Long Dream of Bungee Jumping at Victoria Falls

Will Smith is currently vacationing in Africa, and on Friday, the actor lived out his 20-year-long dream when he went bungee jumping at Victoria Falls. TMZ uploaded the video to their site, showing the 48-year-old falling from the bridge over the waterfall on the Zambia-Zimbabwe border. As Will dangles in the air, he tells the camera, “This is crazy . . . I’ve been wanting to do this for like 20 years.” Will is gearing up for the release of his new Netflix film, Bright, but it seems he had vacation on the brain ahead of his promotional tour.

