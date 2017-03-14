Why Is Prince William in Hot Water Over This Swiss Ski Trip?

Prince William was spotted on a relaxing getaway in the Swiss Alps over the weekend, but the trip hasn’t come without its fair share of drama. While William looked completely at ease at the Verbier, Switzerland, resort, hitting the slopes and sipping beers with close friend Guy Pelly on Saturday, it was later reported that he ditched his royal duties — specifically a ceremony for Commonwealth Day in the UK — in favor of the “boozy ski trip.”

On Monday, William’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, were joined by Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, and Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey for the annual event, which celebrates the unity of the 52 countries that make up the Commonwealth of Nations. During the service, Queen Elizabeth shared a message of “peace-building” — and while neither Will nor Kate were in attendance, headlines soon connected the absence to Will’s ski trip, with many outlets calling him “workshy” and inferring that he “left his wife and children at home” to carouse with pals.

And while photos of him drinking, high-fiving a female friend, and heading to a nightclub might not put him in the most flattering light considering his royal position, it’s worth noting that William didn’t appear to be trying to hide or even keep a low profile. It’s also entirely possible that William and Kate just weren’t expected to attend Commonwealth Day festivities this year. According to a Kensington Palace spokesman, the couple had “never intended” to go to the service. “The duke and duchess have attended the event for the last two years and look forward to doing so often in the future,” he told The Daily Mail. Regarding Will’s ski trip, the official added, “His schedule was private and we would not comment on it.”

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Prince-William-Ski-Trip-Switzerland-March-2017-43304622

