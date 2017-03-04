Why Did Natalie Portman REALLY Skip the Oscars? She Gave Birth to a Baby Girl!

Natalie Portman and her husband, dancer Benjamin Millepied, welcomed a baby girl, Amalia, on Feb. 22. It’s the second child for the couple, who are already parents to 5-year-old son Aleph. The date of Amalia’s birth was nearly a week before the Academy Awards, though Natalie released a statement citing her “pregnancy” for the reason why she didn’t attend the show, where she was nominated for best actress. “Due to my pregnancy, I am unable to attend the Independent Spirit Awards and the Academy Awards,” she said. “I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends.” Turns out, Natalie was already enjoying her new bundle of joy. Congrats to the new family of four!

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Natalie-Portman-Gives-Birth-Baby-Girl-2017-43261217

Share

More Celebrity News: