Which Fresh Prince of Bel-Air OG Blasted That Cast Reunion and Alfonso Ribeiro?

Aunt Viv is mad.

Actress Janet Hubert took to her Facebook page Tuesday to blast a reunion photo her former sitcom costar Alfonso Ribeiro posted with most of his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast at a charity event Hubert did not attend.

“I know the media hoe Alphonso Ribero has posted his so called reunion photo. Folks keep telling me about it. He was always the ass wipe for Will. There will never be a true reunion of the Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level,” wrote Hubert, who holds Fresh Prince star Will Smith responsible for her being replaced in her role by actress Daphne Reid for the final three years of the sitcom’s run in the ’90s.

“I am not offended in the least, by this photo,” Hubert continues about the reunion shot, which featured Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Joseph Marcell and Smith. “It was an event for Karen’s charity. It does however prompt me to take some meetings in Hollywood to pitch my memoir PERFECTION IS NOT A SITCOM MOM, and tell of the behind the scenes story before I leave this earth.”

Hubert has been vocal about her hatred for her former costars in the past and got into a social media feud with Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith in 2015 after Pinkett Smith said she would not attend the Academy Awards as part of the #OscarsSoWhite movement.

Via: http://people.com/tv/fresh-prince-bel-air-reunion-drama-janet-hubert-alfonso-ribeiro/

