What Ed Sheeran Did For a Young Boy in Liberia Will Bring You to Tears

Ed Sheeran is one of many celebrities to participate in this year’s annual Red Nose Day initiative from British charity organization Comic Relief, and a video from his recent journey to Liberia is going viral for all the right reasons. While visiting the African country on behalf of Comic Relief’s fundraising efforts, Ed met a young boy named JD, whose only wish is to attend school and “become the president.” JD’s mother and grandfather died of Ebola, and after his father deserted him, he was left to fend for himself on the streets, where he’s been for six months. “I’ve never felt so on edge anywhere that I’ve been in my entire life,” Ed said about the slum, where JD and his young friends sleep in an old canoe.

42712942

“My natural instinct is to just put them in a car and just take them and just put them in a hotel until we can get them sorted,” Ed said to the camera crew. He then asked if he could pay to move JD and the other boys from danger until they can put them into school: “It doesn’t matter how much it costs,” he said. “Can we just get him and his five mates in a house with an older person to look after them? I don’t think we can go until that’s sorted.” After the show aired on Friday in the UK, Comic Relief confirmed via Twitter: “JD & his friends, who @EdSheeran met, are now safe but many more children still live in danger.” Watch the heartbreaking video above now, then find out more about Comic Relief and how you can donate to the cause.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Ed-Sheeran-Helps-Boys-Liberia-Red-Nose-Day-2017-43365103

Share

More Celebrity News: