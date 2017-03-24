We Just Barely Recognized Sia Without Her Signature Wig

When Sia popped up at LAX on Wednesday, she didn’t exactly turn heads — instead, she flew under the radar and was barely recognizable without the over-the-top wig that typically covers her face on stage and on the red carpet. Instead, the 41-year-old “Waterfall” singer went casual in Kenzo sweatpants and a natural hair and makeup look, holding on to her tote bag as she made her way to the terminal; she was reportedly jetting off to Dubai for a concert on Saturday.

Sia’s overseas trip comes just a few months after she filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Erik Anders Lang. In December, the couple released a statement announcing their split, saying, “After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends. There will be no further comment.”

