Why says dad dancing has to be awful?

Texas father Ray Mason proved he had all the right moves at his 12-year-old’s father-daughter dance last month — first mesmerizing the crowd and then the Internet as he got his groove on at the soirée.

A fellow parent posted a video of his uninhibited dance moves to Facebook last month, and it has since gone viral.

“I had no idea anyone was even getting video,” Mason, 51, told Today. “Before I knew it, the kids were circling around me.”

The 51-year-old got down on the dance floor, doing an impressive robot and a series of pops and locks that could rival Channing Tatum’s moves in Step Up. (Sort of.)

“I grew up in an era where break-dancing was the thing,” he said. “I’m no Channing Tatum, but in my younger days I might have been able to hang with him!”

FROM COINAGE: 7 Most Expensive Music Videos

Mason told his local paper, The Beaumont Enterprise, that he didn’t let loose until he had the approval of the most important person in the room: his daughter.

He explained that they just moved to the district a few weeks ago, and her teacher encouraged them to attend the dance together as a way to meet other families.

“She was excited, but when we got out of the car, she told me she had butterflies,” he said of daughter Sadie.

Mason says he played it cool for awhile, worried about embarrassing her at her new school, and only really got his groove on with Sadie’s blessing.

“Towards the end of the dance, she told me I didn’t look like I was having fun,” Mason said. “‘She told me, ‘You don’t dance like you do when we’re at home.’ ”

But Sadie didn’t mind him letting loose one bit, and that decision paid off as a crowd gathered as he danced to the Bruno Mars hit “24K Magic.”

As Mason explained proudly: “She told me, ‘I don’t even know anyone here. Just be you, Dad.’ “

Via: http://people.com/human-interest/watch-this-dad-light-up-a-father-daughter-dance-after-his-12-year-old-gives-her-blessing-just-be-you-dad/

