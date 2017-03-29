Watch Hillary Clinton Take Aim at Trump in Her Most Political Post-Election Speech Yet

Hillary Clinton didn’t mince words at the Professional Business Women of California’s conference on March 28. The politician took the stage at the San Francisco event, going directly after Donald Trump and encouraging women to fight back. “Women’s representation in the current administration in Washington is the lowest it’s been in a generation,” she reminded the crowd. “As I think about the outpouring of activism, I think about four words: resist, insist, persist, enlist.”

Clinton also shared her support for two women of color in politics who faced separate, infuriating attacks this week: White House reporter April Ryan and Rep. Maxine Waters. “Too many women, especially women of color, have a lifetime of practice taking these indignities with pride,” she said.

Watch the full speech here, and then read Clinton’s most quotable quotes from the fiery address.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/news/Hillary-Clinton-Full-Speech-From-March-28-2017-43366183

