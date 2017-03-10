WATCH: Brooklyn Congressman Honors Notorious B.I.G. on House Floor by Rapping ‘Juicy’ Lyrics

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) paid tribute to legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G., on the 20th anniversary of the musician’s death.

On Thursday, the Brooklyn native recited the lyrics of the classic 1194 song “Juicy” alongside a printed portrait of Biggie Smalls on the House Floor.

“It was all a dream, I used to read Word Up! magazine / Salt-n-Pepa and Heavy D up in the limousine / Hangin’ pictures on my wall / Every Saturday Rap Attack, Mr. Magic, Marley Marl,” Jeffries rapped.

In addition, the congressman made a heartfelt speech.

“Biggie Smalls, Frank White, the king of New York. He died 20 years ago today in a tragedy that occurred in Los Angeles, but his words live on forever,” Jeffries said.

“I got the privilege of representing the district where Biggie Smalls was raised. We know he went from negative to positive and emerged as one of the world most important hip-hop stars,” he continued. “His rags-to-riches life story is the classic embodiment of the American dream. Biggie Smalls is gone, but he will never be forgotten. Rest in piece Notorious B.I.G.. Where Brooklyn at?”

The rapper was murdered on March 9, 1997, in Los Angeles in a drive-by shooting. He was 24.

Celebrities such as Diddy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, LL Cool J and Missy Elliott took to social media to post tributes.

Via: http://people.com/politics/brooklyn-congressman-raps-notorious-big/

