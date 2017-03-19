Victoria Beckham Gushes Over Husband David, Calls Him Her “Soulmate”

Victoria Beckham is a busy woman, thanks to her fashion empire and her duties as a mother of four, but the former Spice Girls singer is very fortunate to have help from husband David. While promoting her upcoming collaboration with Target on the Today show on Friday, Victoria couldn’t help but gush over David, saying, “I’m lucky that David is the most fantastic father and husband, and he’s great.” Victoria also touched on her parenting style, stating, “I’m definitely not a pushover, and neither is David.” As for the secret to their marital bliss and whether or not a Spice Girls reunion is in the works, see what she said in the clip above.

