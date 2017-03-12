Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor Calls Nick Viall a ‘D-Bag’ for Refusing to Take a Photo at Friend’s Event

Nick Viall may be wooing ladies on The Bachelor, but Jax Taylor of Vanderpump Rules has no love for his fellow reality TV star.

Taylor, 37, told Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast that he and Viall, 36, recently crossed paths when both attended a pal’s hotel nightclub in California. When Taylor suggested that he and The Bachelor‘s leading man snap a photo to help promote the business, Viall refused.

“I go, ‘First of all, buddy, don’t toot your own horn, I have no f—ing idea who you are,’ ” Taylor said, recounting the incident. “I know you’re on The Bachelor — okay, good for you, great. You’re on a disposable reality show that you’ll be gone in five minutes and no one will know who you are, so you want to get your five minutes of fame in now.”

The Vanderpump Rules star continued to mock Viall for saying that he didn’t use social media and for turning down a chance to help out his friend.

“Well, you’re a f—ing piece of s—, ” Taylor said he told Viall. “Your friend brought you here as a favor to help him out, you’re gonna act like that? You’re a f—ing d-bag.”

Taylor said it turned into a heated exchange, admitting that it was partially fueled by alcohol.

“I just think he’s a d-bag,” Taylor concluded.

Although Viall’s turn as The Bachelor wraps up with this week’s season finale, the four-time contestant on the franchise isn’t leaving ABC’s lineup just yet. He will trade in his roses for dancing shoes, competing on Dancing with the Stars‘ next installment with partner Peta Murgatroyd.

The season finale of The Bachelor airs Monday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, while Dancing with the Stars premieres March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on the same network.

